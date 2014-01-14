Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
DUBAI Jan 14 Dubai-based builder Arabtec Holding said on Tuesday that one of its units had been awarded a 2.59 billion dirham ($705 million) construction contract on Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island.
The project will house a five-star hotel and a residential tower, and will be built within three years, it said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed slashing tax rates for businesses and on overseas corporate profits returned to the country in a plan greeted as an opening gambit by his fellow Republicans in Congress.