* Arabtec acquires 149.6 mln Depa shares from various funds
- statement
* No value given; worth $65.8 mln at Weds' closing price
* Purchase effective Nov. 22
(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Nov 22 Arabtec Holding, Dubai's
largest listed builder, said on Thursday it will acquire a stake
in Depa, a day after the interior contractor's shares
jumped 47 percent on a rumoured buy.
Arabtec said its board had approved the purchase of 149.6
million shares in Depa - valued at $65.8 million based on
Wednesday's closing share price on Nasdaq Dubai - and it would
take effect on Nov. 22.
The builder, in which Abu Dhabi investment fund Aabar owns a
stake, said it was buying the shares from various investment
funds. It did not disclose the price it paid for the shares.
Shares in Depa soared on Wednesday, hitting a five-month
high at $0.44. About 150 million shares changed hands, which is
more than what the company's shares traded in the previous two
years combined.
Depa said in a statement on Wednesday that "the name of the
purchaser, the size of their current stake and their intentions
are unknown."
Arabtec and a consortium of Turkish and Greek firms were
awarded a $2.9 billion contract in June to build a mid-field
airport terminal in Abu Dhabi. In the same month, Depa and its
German joint venture partner saw a $245 million contract to fit
out the new Doha International Airport terminated.
Depa has been involved in a number of high-profile projects
in the United Arab Emirates, including the fitting of the
interior for the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.
(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by David French)