DUBAI, March 24 Dubai's Arabtec signed
a 500 million dirham ($136 million) contract to build a
23-storey hotel and residential complex in Cairo, the major
construction firm said on Sunday.
The Nile Towers, to be built in the Maadi suburb of south
Cairo, will include a Hilton Hotel with 256 guest rooms and
suites plus other facilities, Arabtec said in a statement. An
adjacent tower would contain 114 luxury residential apartments.
Arabtec and its joint venture partner SIAC Industrial
Construction & Engineering Co were initially awarded the
contract in July last year by developer Saudi Egyptian
Construction Co.
The Dubai builder has gradually shifted its focus from its
home territory since Dubai's real estate market collapse in
2009, and focused on new markets such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and
Abu Dhabi.
Arabtec said last week that it would raise $650 million
through a rights issue before the end of June to help fund its
expansion. It replaced its chief executive last month in a
shake-up led by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, its top shareholder,
which has been tightening its grip on the group.
The company said Nile Towers was its third project since it
entered the Egyptian market. It has a 174 million dirham
contract from Dubai developer Emaar Properties to
build the Al Marassi villa project on the coast at Alexandria,
and a contract to build a 726-apartment residential development
on a cliff top at the town of Sokhna.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)