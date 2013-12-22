* Real estate development units in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
* Interested in new investments, partnerships, acquisitions
* Does not name potential targets
* To discuss affordable housing with Egyptian authorities
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Dec 22 United Arab Emirates builder
Arabtec signalled on Sunday that it aimed to
participate more directly in Dubai's property market boom,
announcing plans to establish real estate development arms.
The firm, whose shares are up 52 percent this year because
of expectations for increased business as the UAE spends heavily
on infrastructure and residential projects, said it would set up
real estate development units in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Arabtec will partner with other firms to undertake projects
in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Gulf states, it said in a statement
detailing the resolutions of a Dec. 19 board of directors
meeting. It also said it would search for new investments,
partnerships and acquisitions in the Gulf, though it did not
name potential targets.
"The board of directors decided to start searching for new
investments and entering into new partnerships and acquisitions
that would enhance and boost the group's activities and
companies."
Last week, the company denied market speculation that it was
looking to buy local engineering firm Drake & Scull.
The Dubai-listed firm, which built the emirate's famous palm
islands, has been on a push for growth after it replaced its
chief executive earlier this year in a shake-up led by Abu Dhabi
fund Aabar, its largest shareholder, which has been tightening
its control of the group.
Arabtec also said it would start discussions with
authorities in Egypt to work on "affordable" or low-income
housing projects there - an important part of the Egyptian
government's efforts to stimulate the economy and reduce social
discontent.
The company already has several projects in Egypt including
a contract to build a 23-storey hotel and residential complex in
Cairo called The Nile Towers.
