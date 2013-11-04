DUBAI Nov 4 Dubai builder Arabtec on
Monday said that it has entered into a joint venture with South
Korea's GS Engineering & Construction to pursue
heavy infrastructure and construction projects in the Middle
East and North Africa.
Arabtec, which is expanding aggressively, launched a joint
venture with another South Korean firm Samsung Engineering Co
in September that would focus on large energy and
power-related projects in the region.
The new venture, called Arabtec-GS Infrastructure, will be
headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai contractor said in a
statement on Dubai's bourse.
The partnership will pursue and perform large scale
infrastructure projects like metro, railway, bridge, port and
tunnel projects, the statement added.
