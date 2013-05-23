BRIEF-German High Street Properties Q1 pre-tax profit up at EUR 6.2 million
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
DUBAI May 23 Dubai-based contractor Arabtec , part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, will begin subscription for a $650 million rights issue on June 9, the UAE's market regulator said on Thursday.
The company got regulatory approval to "start subscription in new capital shares," according to a statement from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
Arabtec had said in March that the fundraising was part of a five-year expansion plan, which could include a further capital increase of $650 million by the end of 2014 if needed. [ID: nL6N0CCA5F]
Arabtec, builder of Dubai's famous palm islands, replaced its chief executive earlier this year in a shake-up led by Aabar, its largest shareholder, which has been tightening its grip on the group. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
ROME, May 31 Leaving the euro zone would not help Italy solve its economic problems and the country should use a modest economic recovery to fix its public finances and cut debt, the head of its central bank said on Wednesday.