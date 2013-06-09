BRIEF-NZX updates on trading halt application policy
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
DUBAI, June 9 Dubai construction firm Arabtec said on Sunday that a consortium led by the company had won a $629 million contract to build the first phase of a tourism project in Jordan.
The contract to build Saraya Aqaba was awarded to a consortium of Arabtec, Dubai contractor Drake and Scull and Consolidated Contractors Co, Arabtec said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
The project comprises 634,000 square metres of development around a man-made lagoon, with about 1.5 kilometres (0.9 miles) of beachfront. The project's total cost will be $1 billion, the statement added.
The development, to be delivered in 28 months, will include four international hotels including Jumeirah International and Starwood Hotels facilities, as well as a water park. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.