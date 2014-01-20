DUBAI Jan 20 Dubai contractor Arabtec Holding
said on Monday it had won a 5.7 billion dirham ($1.55
billion) contract to build a resort in the Aqaba area of
southern Jordan.
The project, being developed by an international fund called
Red Sea Astrarium LP, will involve a manmade lagoon, four hotels
and entertainment facilities including a 4D cinema, a water park
and a Star Trek-themed attraction, Arabtec said in a statement
to the Dubai bourse.
Construction work on the resort, which is expected to create
around 4,000 jobs when opened, will begin in the third quarter
of this year, with a soft opening targeted for the third quarter
of 2017, the statement added.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
