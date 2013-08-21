DUBAI Aug 21 Dubai-based Arabtec Holdings is in merger talks with Kuwait's Combined Group Contracting Co and Saudi Arabia's Saudi Oger to create a pan-Gulf construction firm, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper quoted unnamed sources. Spokesmen at the companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Arabtec, part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, reported last week that it swung to a second-quarter net profit, helped by growth in its key markets and expense reductions. (Reporting by Azza El Arabi; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)