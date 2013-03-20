BRIEF-Private Equity Managers plans total FY 2016 div. payment of 10.0 mln zlotys
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 20 Arabtec Holding : * Plans to raise $650 million in rights issue this year - statement * Dubai's Arabtec may raise another $650 million through rights issue in 2014,
May sell bonds worth $450 million at year end * Arabtec says forms 5-year strategic plan; includes organic and
acquisitive growth * Dubai's Arabtec says in advanced stages of hiring new CFO, COO * Dubai's Arabtec names Iyad Abdelrahim as CFO for construction business
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.