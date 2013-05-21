BRIEF-Saudi British Bank reports Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 1.04 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 21 Arabtec, Dubai's largest construction firm, said on Tuesday that it was working with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to resolve a labour dispute and that its projects delivery schedule would not be affected by the action.
Thousands of workers have been on strike since Saturday in a rare labour protest in the Gulf Arab country, which relies on migrant labourers hired on a contract basis from South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal across a number of areas, including construction and domestic services.
"Arabtec has been working closely with the UAE Ministry of Labour, the Dubai Police and the concerned security authorities to resolve as soon as possible a partial workers stoppage by a limited number of Arabtec labour employees," the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
"Arabtec reiterates that project delivery timelines have and will not be affected."
Arabtec was part of a consortium that won a $653 million contract in January to build a branch of France's Louvre museum on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island. It was not clear whether this project was affected by the protest. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
