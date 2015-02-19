DUBAI Feb 19 Dubai-based financial services
firm Arqaam Capital has invited banks to pitch for roles in
arranging its flotation on the emirate's bourse, three banking
sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The invitation, known as a request for proposals (RFP), was
sent to a number of international and local banks on Wednesday
for a listing which is earmarked to happen in the latter part of
this year, two of the sources said, with one specifying the
third quarter as the target timeframe.
Arqaam has offices in five countries in the Middle East and
Africa and offers services including brokerage, asset management
and corporate finance advisory. It declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
(Reporting by David French and Nadia Saleem in Dubai and
Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Vincent Baby)