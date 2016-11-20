DUBAI Nov 20 The investigation into the
Emirates jet crash landing at Dubai International on
Aug. 3 will take two to three years to complete, the director
general of the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation
Authority (GCAA) said on Sunday.
The crash was the first major accident in Emirates'
more-than-30-year history. All 300 passengers and crew safely
evacuated the jet but a firefighter died tackling flames after
the Boeing 777-300, arriving from India, caught fire after
skidding along the Dubai airport runway on its fuselage.
In a preliminary report released on Sept. 6, the federal
aviation authority said the pilot of flight EK521 tried to abort
the landing after the plane's main wheels had already touched
down.
Director General Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi told Reuters on
the sidelines of a conference in Dubai that the investigation
would be completed by 2019 and the GCAA was likely to introduce
"some precaution measures" before then. He did not say what
those measures would be.
The airline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Al-Suwaidi also said he expected the Russian-led
investigation into the March 19 flydubai crash in southern
Russia to take "another two years."
All 62 passengers and crew on board were killed in the
crash.
A statement released by the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation
Committee (IAC) on April 8 suggested pilot error was to blame
for the accident.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)