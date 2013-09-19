DUBAI, Sept 19 Dubai Islamic Bank has
settled 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) of liabilities from
mortgage subsidiary Tamweel two years ahead of their
maturity, the bank said on Thursday.
This amounts to all of Dubai Islamic's bilateral
liabailities relating to Tamweel, a bank statement said.
The bank settled the liabilities early because it has
"robust capitalisation and ample liquidity", it said.
They were part of a five-year moratorium Tamweel agreed with
creditors in 2010 and were due to mature in October 2015.
Dubai Islamic upped its stake in Tamweel to nearly 90
percent following a tender offer earlier this year to acquire
the Islamic mortgage provider's outstanding shares.
Tamweel's operations are now fully merged with those of its
parent firm. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by William Maclean)