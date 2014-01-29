(Adds dividend details, wider banking sector)
* Abu Dhabi lender boosts total 2013 div payout by 20 pct
* Q4 net profit at record high of 1.37 bln dirhams
* Results beat analysts' forecasts
ABU DHABI, Jan 29 First Gulf Bank
increased its 2013 dividend payout by 20 percent after posting
record quarterly earnings, as the United Arab Emirates' second
largest lender by value profits from an economic recovery in the
region.
The Abu Dhabi lender proposed a total dividend payout of 3
billion dirhams for 2013, up from 2.5 billion dirhams in 2012,
it said in a statement on Wednesday. Cash dividends for the year
has been raised to one dirham per share from 0.83 dirham per
share, FGB said. It also plans a 30 percent bonus share payout
for 2013.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates are reaping the benefits
of a recovering economy, helped mainly by an upturn in the real
estate sector together with reduced debt worries at some
state-linked entities.
FGB, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, made a net
profit of 1.37 billion dirhams ($373.2 million) for the three
months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.15 billion dirhams a year
earlier.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average
profit of 1.17 billion dirhams. The quarterly net profit was its
highest ever, FGB said, driven by gains on its property
portfolio and increased returns on its investments.
Fourth-quarter provisions were higher at 545.7 million
dirhams compared with 428 million dirhams a year ago, taking
full year provisions to 1.82 billion dirhams, up from 1.65
billion dirhams in 2012.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a 40 percent jump
in its quarterly net profit earlier in the week, beating
analysts' forecasts.
($1= 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Dinesh Nair and
Louise Heavens)