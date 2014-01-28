ABU DHABI Jan 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi has appointed James Burdett, previously a senior executive at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, as its group chief financial officer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Burdett was chief financial officer for international and institutional banking at ANZ and has resigned from the Australian lender, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is not yet public. The sources said Burdett was expected to join the state-owned Abu Dhabi lender soon.

A spokesman for NBAD declined to comment, while officials at ANZ were not available for comment.

NBAD, the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, appointed Alex Thursby as its CEO in July last year. Thursby was previously the chief executive for international and institutional banking at ANZ. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Louise Heavens)