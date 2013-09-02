ABU DHABI, Sept 2 Standard Chartered's head of capital markets for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan is joining First Gulf Bank as head of debt markets, the Abu Dhabi-based lender said on Monday.

Steve Perry is the latest western bank executive to join FGB, which is expanding to increase its market share in investment banking activities.

Perry will join FGB in early September, the bank's spokesman said.

In July, Simon Penney, former chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland's Middle East & Africa business, joined FGB as head of wholesale banking.