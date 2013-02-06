* Response to December circular capping lending
* Rules aim to stop future real estate bubbles
* Cover many aspects of residential mortgages
* Could be introduced in six to nine months
ABU DHABI, Feb 6 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates have proposed amendments to rules capping mortgage
lending which aim to prevent bubbles from forming in the real
estate sector, a banking industry body said on Wednesday.
Real estate prices in the UAE, particularly in Dubai and Abu
Dhabi, collapsed after the bursting of a bubble in 2008, with
prices falling more than 50 percent from their peaks.
At the end of last December the central bank unveiled limits
on residential mortgage lending. The announcement caused a
furore in the industry as many bankers felt the curbs would
stymie a nascent recovery in property prices, and complained
that the rules were introduced without warning - though the
central bank subsequently said they were merely a starting point
for discussion.
The Emirates Banks Association said in a statement on
Wednesday that it had submitted a unified proposal to the
central bank on Monday following discussions with member banks.
Proposals relating to loan-to-value (LTV) ratios were in
line with those outlined by EBA chairman Abdulaziz Al Ghurair
last month; the EBA wants lending for first homes capped at 80
percent for UAE nationals and 75 percent for expatriates.
The LTV for subsequent homes would be 65 percent for UAE
nationals and 60 percent for expatriates.
The original central bank circular had said mortgage loans
for foreign individuals should not exceed 50 percent for first
homes and 40 percent for subsequent ones, with the caps for UAE
citizens set at 70 percent and 60 percent.
The EBA also made proposals this week relating to maximum
financing, which would be limited to eight years' salary or
total income for citizens and seven years for expatriates, as
well as length of mortgages, which would be capped at 25 years.
Other areas addressed included making repayments directly
linked to salary or other verifiable regular sources of income
but excluding end-of-service benefits, as well as collateral,
interest and fees.
The central bank said last month that it now planned to
introduce new rules for the mortgage industry in about six to
nine months.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by David French and
Andrew Torchia)