DUBAI, June 8 The central bank of the United
Arab Emirates plans to introduce new rules on liquidity and
begin consulting with banks on a new capital regime which is in
line with the Basel III framework in the second half of 2014, it
said on Sunday.
The new rules on capital will include requirements for
enhanced capital, the application of a new leverage ratio and a
shift in definition of capital which places greater emphasis on
paid-up capital, retained earnings and disclosed reserves, it
said in its annual financial stability report.
The report also said the country's financial system could
grow faster without creating major imbalances in the system and
that there was currently no build-up of vulnerabilities in the
banking system.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by David French; Editing
by Olzhas Auyezov)