* Regulation affects work between UAE-US banks- governor
* Issues include accessing dollar clearing services
* UAE raised problem with US authorities in November
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Dec 9 The United Arab Emirates wants
authorities in the United States to clarify regulations for U.S.
banks doing business with UAE banks because the current system
is holding up transactions happening via the U.S. dollar
clearing service.
UAE central bank governor Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri said on
Wednesday the Gulf state's banks were facing difficulties
working with U.S. correspondent banks due to this heavy
regulatory burden.
The impact of the regulations is affecting trade and, more
specifically, the large numbers of expatriates based in the UAE
-- many from Asian and African countries -- who are sending
money back home.
The U.S. regulations, part of a tougher regime introduced
since the financial crisis, include scrutiny of potential tax
avoidance and anti-money laundering rules, which have imposed
extra burdens and costs on banks in the United States and also
the banks they do business with.
The high cost of these additional checks has led many U.S.
banks to reduce the number of international institutions they
deal with, which Mansouri said was impacting banks in the UAE.
"In particular our banks that use U.S. correspondent banks
as agents to transact business are now facing difficulties as
correspondent banks are subject to high costs of compliance with
U.S. regulations," Mansouri told a finance conference.
He said there was a constraint on the availability of dollar
clearance services -- the ability to process transactions in the
U.S. currency -- which was contributing to the UAE banks'
problems.
The UAE raised the issue with U.S. authorities in November,
asking for clearer compliance guidance to be communicated to
U.S. banks, which also needed to understand better the customer
base and risk profiles of financial institutions in the Gulf,
Mansouri said.
"We made it very clear that derisking has proven to be
wholesale and indiscriminate for our financial institutions and
that it is unduly hurting remittances from our large expat
workforce to their home countries."
Gulf states have significant numbers of expatriates in the
workforce, making up more than 80 percent of the population in
some countries.
He said the UAE had also held talks about the issue with
other Gulf countries and international partners including the
International Monetary Fund.
