DUBAI Dec 5 A draft of changes to United Arab
Emirates bankruptcy law aimed at simplifying the process and
letting failing companies restructure is taking longer than
expected and may not be ready until the end of 2013.
The draft, which has been in the works since 2009, should
enable both listed and family-owned companies that get into
trouble to restructure and be rescued rather than being forced
to go through lengthy bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings.
The OPEC member's government hopes the new rules will
reassure foreign investors and help bring in more cash from
overseas.
"We are still in the consultative process, but we are a
little unclear when the consultative process will finish," said
James Farn, a partner with commercial law firm Hadef & Partners,
which was involved in drafting the legislation.
Dubai's debt crisis in 2009-2010 shone a spotlight on
company restructurings but existing federal bankruptcy laws -
seen as opaque and complex - remain untested in UAE courts as
distressed firms prefer to settle creditor claims privately.
The new law, which will allow a bankrupt company to
restructure its debts and assets and have a fresh start, is
roughly based on French bankruptcy legislation.
"It's certainly going to take months, perhaps the end of
next year," Farn, who heads the banking and finance team in the
firm, told a forum on insolvency reforms.
He later told reporters that the legislation had not yet
reached a stage of a draft bill, the first formal step in the
process, when it is presented to the cabinet.
Justice Minister Hadef bin Juan al-Dhaheri said in May he
hoped the draft legislation would be ready by the end of 2012.
Dhaheri, who founded Hadef & Partners in 1980, told Reuters
last month that the UAE was pushing hard to finalise the law but
declined to say when the draft would be ready.
In 2009, Dubai, one of seven UAE members, issued a special
decree to deal with a $25 billion debt restructuring at its
flagship conglomerate Dubai World.
The new UAE bankruptcy law may ease debt restructurings by
providing greater scope for out-of-court negotiations.
It would also contain provisions that could force a minority
of creditors to accept a restructuring agreement if it was
acceptable to the majority, a process known as a cramdown.
However, under the proposed law, it would still be difficult
to seize assets, even if they are pledged as collateral, as land
ownership in the UAE is on the whole restricted to citizens.
International banks involved in a state-linked corporate
restructuring, for example, would not be able to take control of
assets and sell them on, as would happen in the West.
The new law will not apply to government entities or
entities operating in a financial free zone such as the Dubai
International Financial Centre, which has its own insolvency
laws, experts have said.
It takes just over three years to resolve insolvency in the
UAE, the world's No. 3 oil exporter, with a recovery rate of
only 29.4 cents on the dollar, which puts the country at 101st
place globally, a World Bank survey from October showed.