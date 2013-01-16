ABU DHABI Jan 16 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates agreed on Wednesday to make a formal plea to the
central bank to ease the mortgage limits which it introduced at
the end of last month, two sources fmailiar with the matter
said.
"The suggestion agreed at the meeting is to raise the
mortgage cap (for purchases of first homes) to 60 percent for
non-nationals and 80 per cent for nationals," one banker told
Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to talk
to the media.
The banks' meeting was led by Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair,
chairman of the Emirates Banks Association, the industry's
lobbying group. He told bankers present that the central bank
was cooperating with the EBA on the matter, the source added.
Other proposals by the EBA relate to whether the property is
completed or under construction, and whether the investor is
resident or non-resident in the UAE, the source said.
"The proposals are being sent for the central bank's
consideration," he said.
In a brief statement, the EBA confirmed that top commercial
bankers had approved proposals to amend some rules on
loan-to-value ratios. The EBA did not elaborate on the
proposals, but said they would be forwarded to the central bank.
A circular sent to commercial banks by the central bank last
month said mortgage loans for foreign individuals should not
exceed 50 percent of the property value for a first purchase of
a home, and 40 percent for second and subsequent homes. Caps for
UAE citizens were set at 70 percent for a first home and 60
percent for subsequent ones.
The central bank, which has refrained from commenting
publicly on the caps, is apparently seeking to prevent any
repeat of the UAE's property bubble of the mid-2000s, which was
followed by a crash.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)