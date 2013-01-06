ABU DHABI Jan 6 Commercial banks in the United
Arab Emirates plan to ask the central bank to delay and soften
new rules placing caps on mortgage loans for residential
housing, banking industry sources said on Sunday.
A central bank circular last week said mortgage loans for
foreign individuals should not exceed 50 percent of the property
value for a first purchase of a home, and 40 percent for second
and subsequent homes. The caps for UAE citizens were set at 70
percent and 60 percent.
The rules, on which the central bank has not commented
publicly, appear to be designed to prevent any repeat of a
property market bubble which developed in the mid-2000s, and
then burst with disastrous effects on the economy.
But commercial bankers said a fledgling recovery of the
property market, which began in Dubai last year, could be slowed
by the rules, about which they were not consulted.
The Emirates Banks Association, an industry body, met on
Sunday to discuss its response to the circular, the industry
sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because
of the sensitivity of the issue.
"It was agreed that the EBA will write to the central bank
requesting a 30-day delay for implementation of the circular,"
said one source with knowledge of the matter.
In addition, the EBA will by next Sunday prepare a proposal
that is likely to ask the central bank to raise the mortgage
caps for first-time buyers to 60 percent for foreigners and 80
percent for local citizens, the sources said.
Bankers are generally comfortable with the central bank's
caps on mortgages for second and subsequent homes, a second
source said.
Foreigners account for about 80 percent of the UAE's
population of roughly 8 million and are major buyers of real
estate in designated areas where they are permitted to own
property.
The central bank's announcement of its rules initially
pushed down the share prices of real estate developers. But the
effect was short-lived, suggesting investors do not think the
regulations will end the property market's rebound - and also
perhaps that they believe the rules may be watered down.
Shares in leading Dubai property developer Emaar Properties
initially fell 1.6 percent but are now 5.2 percent
higher than they were before the announcement.
The central bank has previously tried to regulate the
lending of commercial banks, only to back off after the banks
protested. It announced last April that from Sept. 30, banks
would have to limit their exposure to state-linked entities;
some big banks were above the limits when the deadline passed,
and last month the central bank said it was suspending the rules
while it consulted banks.
