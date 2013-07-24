EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
DUBAI, July 24 Abu Dhabi lenders First Gulf Bank (FGB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posted rises in second-quarter net profits on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
FGB, the second largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, reported a profit of 1.17 billion dirhams ($318.5 million), up 15 percent from the corresponding period in 2012, the company said in a emailed statement.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average quarterly profit of 1.085 billion dirhams.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said its group net profit for the second quarter was 371.4 million dirhams, compared with 322.6 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
This also beat forecasts of two analysts polled by Reuters, who had predicted a profit of 370 million and 301 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's biggest sharia-compliant lender said net profit for its banking operations alone was 423.6 million dirhams against 396.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.