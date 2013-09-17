DUBAI, Sept 17 The United Arab Emirates central
bank is expected to announce within one or two months rules
restricting the amount of exposure which banks can have to the
debt of state-linked entities, a top commercial banker said on
Tuesday.
Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, head of the national banking industry
association and chief executive of Mashreq Bank, told
reporters that each bank would then discuss the time frame for
its compliance with the central bank on a case-by-case basis.
Limits on banks' lending for residential mortgages are
expected to be announced by the end of this year, Ghurair added.
The central bank tried to introduce both sets of rules last
year but then suspended them after banks complained that the
regulations would slow growth of their business and could cause
them losses if they were forced to unload some of their
state-linked loans quickly. Since then, the central bank and the
banking association have been discussing how to modify the
rules.
