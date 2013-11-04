ABU DHABI Nov 4 Banks in the United Arab
Emirates are likely to get about five years to conform to new
large-exposure rules which the central bank will impose, the
head of the banking industry association said on Monday.
In an effort to prevent any repeat of Dubai's corporate debt
crisis, the UAE central bank plans to restrict the amount of
exposure banks can have to the debt of government-related
entities.
The rules will be issued by the end of this year and banks
are expected to be given about five years to finish complying
with them, Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks
Federation, told reporters on the sidelines of a financial
conference.
The central bank tried to introduce such rules last year but
suspended them after banks complained their business growth
would be slowed and they could suffer losses if they were forced
to unload some of their state-linked loans
quickly.
A period of consultations between the central bank and
commercial banks ensued. Asked on Monday if the new rules would
be different from the old ones, Ghurair said: "There's always
give and take."
Last week, the UAE central bank issued restrictions on
mortgage loans in order to limit speculation in the real estate
market; the caps were not as stringent as initially planned
because of lobbying by the banking industry.
