DUBAI Nov 20 Shares in Abu Dhabi banks Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic
Bank (ADIB) resumed trading on Sunday after being
suspended earlier in the day, according to Abu Dhabi Securities
Exchange's website.
An exchange source earlier told Reuters that shares in the
two banks, along with those of Union National Bank
(UNB), had been suspended.
The shares jumped last week on renewed speculation that the
Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADCB and
UNB, and another between ADIB and Al Hilal Bank, as part of an
efficiency drive.
In separate statements on Sunday, ADCB and ADIB each denied
they were in any merger talks.
