DUBAI Nov 20 Shares in Abu Dhabi bank Union
National Bank (UNB) resumed trading on Sunday after
being suspended earlier in the day, according to Abu Dhabi
Securities Exchange's website.
Shares in the bank, along with those of Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank (ADCB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
(ADIB) were suspended earlier on Sunday, according to an
exchange source, who did not give a reason for the suspension.
The shares jumped last week on renewed speculation that the
Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADCB and
UNB, and another between ADIB and Al Hilal Bank, as part of an
efficiency drive.
In a statement on Sunday, UNB denied it was in any merger
talks.
