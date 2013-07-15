ABU DHABI, July 15 The central bank of the
United Arab Emirates has asked commercial banks in the country
to provide details of their financial exposure to Turkey by
Tuesday, two bankers said on Monday.
In a brief circular, the central bank said its aim was to
review and study local banks' exposure to Turkey, the bankers
said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to
speak publicly to media.
A central bank spokesman declined to comment. In the last
couple of months, Turkish financial markets have been hit hard
by a sliding lira exchange rate and rising yields.
The UAE's financial ties to Turkey have expanded in recent
years. But UAE banks are very well capitalised by international
standards - some have capital adequacy ratios near 20 percent of
risk-weighted assets - so any trouble in Turkey appears unlikely
to pose a major threat to them.