DUBAI Nov 14 Boeing Co on Thursday
forecast that Middle Eastern airlines would need 2,610 new
airplanes worth $550 billion over the next 20 years, thanks to
rapid traffic growth in the region.
"International traffic growth in the Middle East continues
to outpace the rest of the world," said Randy Tinseth, Vice
President of Marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, citing
the Gulf's position as a waystation between Europe and Asia.
About one-third of the projected demand or 900 airplanes
will be to replace today's fleets, while two-thirds is expected
to be driven by fleet expansion in the region, he said.
Tinseth was speaking before the Dubai Air Show, which starts
on Sunday. The U.S. plane maker looks set to dominate the show
with over $100 billion of deals; it aims to launch its latest
long-haul jet, the 777X, with up to 250 potential orders from as
many as five airlines, industry sources said.
A widely expected potential order could be from Dubai flag
carrier Emirates, which may order as many as 150 of
the new 777X passenger jets.
"We are on target to launch the 777X later this year,"
Tinseth said when asked if the plane would be launched at the
Dubai Air Show.
"We have been working very hard on the 777X to determine
what is the right size and the right range. We believe we now
have the right balance."
Twin-aisle aircraft will account for more than half of the
region's new plane deliveries over the next 20 years, compared
to 24 percent globally, Boeing said.
In June, Boeing raised its 20-year forecast for global
airplane demand by 3.8 percent, citing growth in Asia-Pacific
travel. It sees a need for 35,280 new jets worth $4.8 trillion
as the world's fleet doubles over the next two decades.