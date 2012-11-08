DUBAI Nov 8 Emirates airline would
order 100 or more Boeing 777 wide-body jets if the
manufacturer upgraded the design of the aircraft, the
Dubai-based carrier's president said in a report.
"If Boeing produced the airplane that we want I can see
easily that figure, bearing in mind that we've ordered 175 of
them," Tim Clark said in an interview with Arabian Business
magazine and published on its website.
"If it's as good as we hope it'll be, it's a natural thing
to say 'yes we would probably roll over what we have to what
they're offering with the new aircraft'."
Emirates officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Carriers such as Dubai's Emirates Airline and
British Airways had planned on the new mini-jumbo,
provisionally called the 777X, entering service by the end of
the current decade.
However, Boeing appears to be at least a year away from
offering a new version of the 777.
Emirates, Boeing's biggest customers, has been pressing for
the 777X to come sooner rather than later. The 777 is one of the
most successful jets of all time and airlines are eager for an
amped-up version that can go farther on less fuel with more
passengers.