PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Feb 28 The United Arab Emirates expects its first federal sovereign bond issue to be around $1 billion after a public debt law is approved, a senior finance ministry official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Younis al-Khouri, undersecretary and director general at the UAE Finance Ministry, also told Alrroya newspaper that a public debt management office is expected to be launched next month.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 12