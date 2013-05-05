DUBAI May 5 The government of Dubai has fully
repaid 3.34 billion dirhams ($909 million) of bonds which were
due on April 23, the emirate's media office said in a statement
on Sunday.
The repayment was part of a dual-tranche, 15 billion dirham
medium-term facility issued in April 2008, the statement said.
"This repayment reaffirms Dubai Government's commitment to
deal with its repayment obligations in a proactive manner,"
Abdulrahman Saleh al-Saleh, director general of Dubai's
department of finance, said in the statement.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)