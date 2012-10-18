* Dubai real estate developers' bonds outperforming
* Emaar sukuk outperforms sovereign by 70 bps since June
* Property market recovery, firms' diversification help
* Dubai corporates may still be undervalued vs other EM
* Further 40 bps of spread compression may be possible
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Oct 18 Just a year ago, bonds issued by
Dubai real estate firms held near-pariah status among investors.
A compression of spreads against other bonds in the past several
months underlines how the mood has changed - and the rally may
have further to run.
The yield on the $500 million 2016 sukuk
issued by Emaar Properties, Dubai's flagship property
developer, has tumbled from around 9.0 percent in October last
year to about 4.45 percent.
Most of that drop is due to factors that have buoyed sukuk
from Dubai and Gulf issuers in general this year: loose global
liquidity, investors' growing perception of the Gulf as a safe
haven during the world's financial crisis, and a supply-demand
imbalance for sukuk among Islamic funds.
But in the last few months, Dubai real estate bonds have
handily outperformed other local debt. Since the beginning of
June, the Emaar sukuk's yield has dived about 180 basis points;
the yield on Dubai's $600 million sovereign sukuk maturing in
2017 has dropped 110 bps in that period.
The outperformance against the rest of the region has
accelerated in the last few weeks. Yields on the HSBC Nasdaq
Dubai index for Gulf Cooperation Council corporate sukuk have
tightened 15 bps since Oct. 1; the Emaar yield has dropped about
60 bps.
The trend has developed so much momentum that it is unlikely
to end soon, traders and analysts said.
"Even after the recent rally, real estate bonds still offer
better value than the financial and other corporate names in the
region," said Biswajit Dasgupta, head of trading at Abu Dhabi's
Invest AD.
One senior debt capital markets banker in the region said
Gulf bonds, including Dubai real estate bonds, had been
attracting considerable inflows of investment from international
institutional investors since the summer.
"Dubai corporate names like Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), Emaar,
Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA)...are in demand...Real
estate is selling like hotcakes," said a regional debt trader.
PROPERTY
The outperformance of Dubai real estate bonds is based on
two related factors: expectations for a continued recovery of
the local property market, and the view that the bonds are still
undervalued relative to other debt after their several years of
pariah status.
While the property market's recovery is tentative and
incomplete, it appears to have accelerated in the last several
months. Residential real estate prices plummeted some 60 percent
between 2008 and 2011, but REIDIN Residential Sale Indices
showed average prices increasing by 14 percent from a year
earlier in August 2012, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.
Property developers still face pressures from high debt
levels and unsold projects. But they have pleased bond holders
by finding ways to reduce their direct dependence on residential
developments.
Emaar, which is rated sub-investment grade but is 32 percent
owned by the Dubai government, is expected next week to post a
27 percent increase in third-quarter profit, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts. Part of the rise is likely to come
from its hotel and hospitality business, as tourism in Dubai
booms.
Emaar announced plans last month to build another new hotel
in Dubai's high-end Downtown area, its first major hotel project
since the real estate crisis.
Meanwhile property developer MAF, builder of a chain of
malls and sole franchisee of French hypermarket chain Carrefour
in the Gulf, has been stressing its exposure to the
retail sector. The company attracted strong demand for two
issues this year, a conventional bond and a sukuk.
UNDERVALUED
Because of factors such as Emaar's implied government
backing, MAF's rarity value as the only Gulf issuer which is
both investment-grade and completely privately owned, and the
supply-demand imbalance in sukuk, calculating relative values is
difficult. But two aspects of the calculations seem to favour
Dubai real estate bonds.
One is international investors' increasing perception of the
Gulf, where most governments have low debt levels and
comfortable budget surpluses, as a safe haven.
In the past, investors attached a "Gulf premium" to yields
in the region to reflect geopolitical uncertainties,
unpredictable policies and poor information disclosure; they are
now willing to shrink this premium, and the effect may be
largest among beaten-down real estate bonds.
"Dubai corporate bonds which are rated BBB+/- levels are
trading like BB+/- bonds in the rest of the emerging markets
space, so there is definitely room for tightening, if the macro
environment remains neutral," the regional trader said.
The other aspect is the historically ultra-low levels to
which many bond yields around the world have dropped. With the
10-year U.S. Treasury yielding less than 2 percent,
investors are desperate for yield, compressing spreads among
many types of bond.
Nick Stadtmiller, head of fixed income research at Emirates
NBD, said Dubai real estate bonds might tighten a further 40 bps
or so against the sovereign. The spread between the Emaar 2016
and Dubai 2017 sukuk is now about 105 bps.
"Obviously, local real estate companies' bonds can't keep
tightening versus Dubai sovereign forever. I would think the
spread differential could come inside of 100 bps, but I doubt it
would go much tighter than 60-70 bps."
