By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Sept 16 New rules issued by the United
Arab Emirates' securities market regulator aim to develop local
currency bond and sukuk markets in the Arab world's second
biggest economy.
In meetings with potential issuers and financial firms in
Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week, the Securities and Commodities
Authority (SCA) outlined rules designed to make it faster and
cheaper for companies to issue conventional and Islamic bonds,
and easier for investors to trade them.
"We would like to see more active bond and sukuk markets -
we would like to see more listing, more trading," Mounther
Barakat, senior research adviser at the SCA, said in Dubai on
Tuesday.
If successful, the project could help to reshape corporate
financing in the UAE. At present, firms rely heavily on bank
loans and to a lesser extent retained earnings; local currency
bond issuance is minimal, and usually only the biggest companies
can afford to issue bonds in the international market.
This slows the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy beyond
oil and could increase risks in the banking system by making
banks, rather than a broad pool of investors, bear the bulk of
exposure to corporate debt.
The new rules, which do not apply to issues by government
bodies or state-owned companies, set a minimum issue size of
just 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million), down from a previous
floor of 50 million dirhams.
The SCA said it would shorten the time it took to review and
approve issuance applications to five days, while private
placements of bonds not listed on the UAE's securities exchanges
would not need SCA approval.
Issuers of bonds and sukuk now only need to make financial
statements annually, instead of quarterly, and issuers no longer
need to obtain credit ratings from rating agencies - potentially
removing a major expense for them.
The rules do not attempt to drive trading onto exchanges as
they allow off-market dealings in listed bonds and sukuk, as
long as the trades are registered. Foreign investors may be
encouraged by a provision allowing clearing and settlement
abroad, through institutions such as Euroclear.
Dubai wants to become a top sukuk trading centre, and the
SCA rules appear to facilitate that by taking a hands-off
approach to religious permissibility; they do not specify which
sukuk types can be used or distinguish between "asset-backed"
and "asset-based" sukuk, a focus of debate in the industry.
"Our policy is to stay away from issuing fatwas," Barakat
said. Issuers' own sharia advisers will rule on whether sukuk
are permissible, while issuers can also seek guidance from the
Dubai Financial Market's sharia board.
In another move to stimulate activity, the new rules
introduce the possibility of companies making competitively bid
issues without engaging an arranging bank, though it is not
clear how many companies will want to try this.
Michael Grifferty, president of the Gulf Bond and Sukuk
Association, an industry body which discussed the rules with the
SCA, said a sudden surge of issuance in response to the reforms
was unlikely, as it would take time for firms to become familiar
with them and for a support network of advisers and arrangers to
grow.
But he said the new rules were a step towards developing an
active corporate bond market in the Gulf; other countries in the
region may also introduce reforms.
"As we have seen, the international bond market can come
under stress or be closed, for reasons which have nothing to do
with the UAE or its issuers, so it would be nice to have a spare
tyre, so to speak," he said.
