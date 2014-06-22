DUBAI, June 22 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
(ADX) has signed an agreement paving the way for bonds and other
debt instruments to be listed and traded through the bourse, it
said in a statement on Sunday.
The introduction of debt listing and trading has long been
anticipated in the emirate - the largest and richest of the
seven which make up the United Arab Emirates - as a way to
expand the exchange's activities and make it easier for local
companies to sell debt instruments.
Developing a domestic debt market was a "national priority",
the UAE central bank governor said last November, while the head
of the emirate's department of finance said the local government
would dual-list government bonds in Abu Dhabi and London in
future.
Under the agreement signed by ADX and National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, the UAE's largest lender, bonds can be listed
and then traded through the exchange by local and international
investors, with NBAD using its account with Euroclear to process
the transactions.
Euroclear is one of the main international clearing houses
for trades in public debt instruments.
"Longer term, local fixed income and sukuk issuances will
encourage more infrastructure funding and attract institutional
capital flows, as well as the creation of a local yield curve,"
said Rashed al-Baloushi, chief executive of ADX.
No time frame for when the agreement will come into force
was given in the statement. A spokesman for ADX said a date for
when bonds trading would start had not been decided, but that
the agreement with NBAD was a message to the market that the
infrastructure was ready.
The statement noted that only one bond was currently listed
on the ADX: a subordinated convertible note issued by NBAD. Abu
Dhabi currently has one sovereign bond outstanding, which
matures in 2019.
Establishing a listing and trading platform for bonds brings
the ADX into line with neighbouring emirate Dubai, which has
such business through the Nasdaq Dubai exchange. Nasdaq Dubai
currently has conventional bonds and sukuk worth more than $23
billion, according to its website.
