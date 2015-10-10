SARAJEVO Oct 10 Dubai-based developer Buroj
Property Development said on Saturday it plans to invest 4.3
billion euros ($4.8 bln) to build a luxury tourist resort near
Sarajevo, in what could be the biggest foreign investment of its
kind in the Balkan country.
Bosnia, where Muslim Bosniaks are the largest of its three
ethnic groups, has seen an influx of tourists from the Middle
East in recent years and a growing number of Middle Eastern
buyers of properties, attracted by the country's mountain
landscape.
"The initial investment in the project is worth around 920
million euros, while the total investment will amount to 4.3
billion euros" over the next eight years, Ismail Ahmed, the
company's manager, told a news conference.
The 'Buroj Ozone' will stretch over an area of 1.3 million
square metres and include thousands of housing units, hotels and
the largest shopping centre in Bosnia, Ahmed said.
It will be located in the municipality of Trnovo which lies
below the Bjelasnica and Igman mountains, venue of the 1984
Winter Olympic Games, around 20 kilometres from Sarajevo.
Ahmed said construction would begin in April or May next
year pending a resolution of regulatory issues and necessary
permits from the Trnovo municipality, which will lease the land
to Buroj Property Development for 99 years.
The project will create at least 10,000 local jobs, he said.
"The aim of this unique project is to turn Bosnia and
Herzegovina into a tourism leader of southeast Europe and to put
its rich natural resources at the disposal of local and
international clients," he said.
"Many people associate this country with the war and this
project will help change that image," Ahmed added.
Since the end of the 1992-95 Bosnian war, which claimed
100,000 lives, Bosnia has attracted scarce foreign investment.
Tourism is seen as an expanding industry in the Balkan
country. Visitor arrivals in the first five months of 2015 were
up almost 26 percent from the same period last year.
A World Tourism Organisation study predicts that Bosnia
would have the third highest tourism growth rate in the world by
2020.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and
Susan Fenton)