* NBAD starts market-making on ADX - bourse CEO
* Bank to start practice on Dubai bourses in H1 2015 -
official
(Adds Dubai market-making news, details, context)
ABU DHABI Feb 3 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) officially began market-making -- quoting
buying and selling prices -- on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange
(ADX) on Tuesday, aiming to boost trading volumes.
The bank, the largest lender by assets in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), also plans to start market-making on the Dubai
Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai exchanges during the first
half of 2015, according to the head of the practice at NBAD.
A spokesman for the Dubai bourses couldn't immediately be
reached for comment.
Tuesday's move, which follows a three-week testing period,
comes at a time when stock markets in the UAE and the Gulf
generally are grappling with volatile trading patterns as a drop
in oil prices weighs on the confidence of a trader base
dominated by private individuals.
NBAD originally secured the market maker's licence from the
regulator in April 2014, a first for the Gulf region, but hadn't
started operations officially until Tuesday, ADX head Rashed
al-Baloushi said.
"It is a new business, it will lead to a radical change in
the market. We expect to see more liquidity, more trading,"
Baloushi told reporters at a media event.
The exchange plans to appoint other banks and brokerages as
market makers, he added without elaborating.
A market maker is a bank or brokerage that stands ready at
any time of the trading day with a firm 'ask' and 'bid' price,
important at a time when there is limited or volatile trading.
NBAD Market Maker, as the unit is called, has a capital of
30 million dirhams ($8.1 million).
"As market maker, we have to also ensure there's less
volatility in the market. We can't pull away from the market if
it goes up or down, we have to remain committed," said Galen
Moore, executive director of Middle East and North Africa
Equities Market Making at NBAD.
During the three-week test phase, the market maker
contributed an average of between 10 and 15 percent of total
volumes on the ADX, Moore said.
Currently, a dozen stocks out of 96 companies make up about
80 percent of the volumes on the ADX -- which traded on average
210.6 million shares daily over the past two years, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The idea of the market maker is to expand that and broaden
the market, Moore said, adding it expected to move towards 30
shares contributing 80 percent of trading over time.
