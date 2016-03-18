DUBAI, March 18 Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala
Development signalled on Friday that it was committed to
investments in Brazil despite political protests, economic
crisis and a graft probe there.
Mubadala has opened an office in Rio de Janeiro to manage
and grow its Brazilian assets after restructuring a $2 billion
investment in collapsed EBX Group, the fund said in a statement.
The Abu Dhabi fund launched the restructuring in early 2013
as EBX, a group controlled by former Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, ran into severe financial difficulties.
Under the restructuring, the Abu Dhabi fund received $300
million in cash plus equity stakes in former EBX companies and
other international assets, Mubadala said on Friday, adding that
the total value of those assets exceeded the amount of the
original investment.
"Our objective is to maximise the value of the assets we
have acquired through the restructuring process," Mubadala's
chief financial officer Carlos Obeid said in the statement,
describing the assets as aligned with core Mubadala businesses.
"We have relocated some of our top asset management teams to
Brazil, and hired local talent to actively manage and grow this
portfolio of assets."
Mubadala, estimated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute
to hold $66 billion of assets, said its Brazilian assets now
included 48 percent of the equity in Porto Sudeste, the export
terminal for Brazil's main iron-ore producing region; all of
IMM, a sports and entertainment company; and a hotel and an
office building in Rio de Janeiro.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)