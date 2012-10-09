DUBAI Oct 9 The United Arab Emirates' federal
budget deficit has swollen to 2.8 billion dirhams ($762 million)
in January-June, far above the government's original forecast
for the shortfall, because of lower-than-expected revenue, a top
finance ministry official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Younis al-Khouri, undersecretary and director-general at the
ministry, said revenue was 17.98 billion dirhams in the first
six months of this year, or 43 percent of the planned amount for
all of 2012, the Al Ittihad daily reported. Expenditure was
20.79 billion dirhams, half of the projection for this year.
The ministry wants to focus on austerity measures and
prioritising expenditures because of the half-year deficit, the
newspaper reported.
The UAE government originally pencilled in a 400 million
dirham deficit for 2012, with spending to total 41.8 billion
dirhams this year.
It booked a 2011 deficit of 2.9 billion dirhams, according
to a June report by the International Monetary Fund based on
government data. That was its first deficit in seven years.
The federal budget accounts for only around 11 percent of
overall fiscal spending in the UAE, as most expenditure is
conducted by the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi. On an aggregate
basis, the UAE and all its emirates together are expected to run
a comfortable budget surplus this year, according to a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Finance ministry officials were not immediately available to
comment on the newspaper report.
Khouri said the ministry was relying on general reserves to
cover the gap, echoing July remarks by Finance Minister Sheikh
Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who said the UAE had no immediate
need to issue bonds to cover this year's deficit.
The UAE has yet to approve a draft bill, debated for over
two years, that would allow the federal government to issue
bonds and help establish a local debt market. There is still no
clear indication of when it will be passed. Until now the
respective governments of some of the UAE's seven emirates have
issued bonds separately.