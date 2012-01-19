ABU DHABI Jan 19 The European Union is on the right course to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday.

"I think we are on the right course. I think that we (the EU) have made progress especially with regard to the framework," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Gulf Arab and European Central Bank policymakers in the United Arab Emirates.

"It is very important to know where you want to go in general, and shorter measures have to be set against a framework we have made. What is important now is that the decisions taken on Dec. 8 and 9 are not being watered down," he said.

European leaders said on Dec. 9 they could boost the crisis-fighting resources of the International Monetary Fund by up to 200 billion euros ($256 billion) as one way to convince markets that money invested in euro zone debt was safe.

Asked about the ECB's three-year funding operation, in which banks took a record-breaking 489 billion euros in December, Dombret said: "I can tell you one thing about the three-year measure. I think by no means that it is a negative sign that it was taken up in that amount...Some are suggesting but I don't see in that way."

The ECB will offer banks another such operation in February.

Dombret also said he was glad to see that Thursday's Spanish debt auction "went rather well".

Spain passed its biggest test of market sentiment so far this year on Thursday, selling far more longer-term debt than expected. Spain's first 10-year bond offering since mid-December raised 3 billion euros at a yield of 5.403 percent.

Dombret declined to comment on the International Monetary Fund's discussions to increase its firepower.

"Of course the Bundesbank has always been a member of the IMF...who has always been very close to the IMF and there is no reason that we would change," Dombret said.