ABU DHABI, Nov 5 Top Abu Dhabi banker Khalifa
Mohammed al-Kindi is the new chairman of the United Arab
Emirates' central bank, a statement from the bank after a board
meeting showed on Monday.
Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi remains governor of the bank for
now, according to the bank statement, although his term, which
expired in July, has yet to be officially renewed.
The chairman, who heads board meetings and has the final say
on policy decisions, is involved in strategic decision-making,
while the governor steers the bank's day-to-day operations and
represents it at high-level international events.
Kindi, 53, began his career at the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth
funds. He is also a former chairman of National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, the UAE's top lender by market capitalization.
"He is a seasoned banker, strong minded, who knows the
banking business for a long time," said a top Abu Dhabi-based
banker, who did not want be named.
"His is a strong appointment that will be welcomed by banks
that are looking for a more dynamic leadership than in the past.
He will be able to shape and lead the direction of the central
bank in these challenging times," he said.
In 2007, Kindi joined the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, an
investment arm of the government of oil-rich Abu Dhabi, where he
now serves as managing director and member of the executive
committee.
Kindi, who has an economics degree from Eastern Michigan
University in the United States, also chairs asset manager
Invest AD, owned by the council, and sits on the boards of
several state entities.
He succeeds Khalil Foulathi, whose four-year term as
chairman of the central bank also expired in July.
There was no official announcement about the change but the
statement on the outcome of a board meeting held on Sunday
showed Kindi was the monetary watchdog's new chairman.
A central bank source, who declined to be named on briefing
rules, confirmed Kindi was the new chairman, adding an official
announcement is yet to be made.
The UAE, the world's No. 3 oil exporter, tracks U.S.
monetary policy because it pegs its dirham currency to the
dollar.
Monday's central bank statement also said that UAE banks
were in a good position, and insulated from the current turmoil
in financial markets, adding that banking indicators were
positive.
The International Monetary Fund said last month further
deleveraging and retrenchment by European banks, which have been
hit by the sovereign debt crisis in their region, could lead to
liquidity pressures in Gulf Arab countries.
The UAE, whose banks still face provisioning issues stemming
from Dubai's 2009-2010 debt crisis, saw a drop of 23 percent in
lending by euro area banks, the IMF also said. Despite high
liquidity, UAE bank lending growth remains slow, at around 3
percent on an annual basis.
