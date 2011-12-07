ABU DHABI Dec 7 The United Arab Emirates'
central bank has approved amendments to liquidity rules for the
OPEC member's banks, it said on Wednesday.
"The Central Bank board reviewed a proposed liquidity
regulation for banks operating in the UAE and instructed
introduction of some amendments to it," it said in a statement.
The central bank did not give details about measures
approved by the board on Tuesday. Its spokesman declined to
comment.
Central Bank Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said in
November that the UAE did not need to introduce any new
liquidity or provisioning measures for its banks due to the euro
zone's severe sovereign debt crisis.
The exposure of UAE banks to sovereign and private sector
debt in Europe is small and their capital adequacy ratio was
around 11 percent, he said in October.
The UAE economy shrank 1.6 percent on the back of global
financial turmoil in 2009, its worst since 1988, as oil prices
plunged and a local property bubble burst, straining banks in
one of the world's top five crude exporters. Bank lending has
remained in low single digits since then.
Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected the $297
billion economy to expand by 3.8 percent this year and next
after a 1.4 percent growth in 2010, helped by robust oil prices
and increased government spending.