ABU DHABI Dec 16 The United Arab Emirates'
central bank decided to postpone implementation of new rules
that cap commercial banks' lending to state-linked companies and
another regulation governing banks' liquid asset ratios, it said
on Sunday.
"The Central Bank Board of Directors reviewed banks'
feedback on the amendments to the Large Exposures Regulation,
and decided to postpone implementation of the regulation until
all items of the regulation are reviewed with banks," it said in
a statement.
"The Board also reviewed banks' comments on the Liquidity
Regulation...The Board decided to postpone implementation until
details of the requirements of the regulation are agreed."
The statement did not elaborate on when the regulations were
now expected to be implemented.