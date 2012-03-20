DUBAI, March 20 The United Arab Emirates central
bank is preparing a test to determine whether senior executives
in the country's banks and financial institutions have enough
expertise to handle risks.
"This test is focused on ensuring that such officers do have
the required technical expertise, including expertise in risk
assessment and risk management, which proved essential in the
wake of the recent international financial crisis," central bank
governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said in a speech posted on the
central bank's website.
The central bank has ordered commercial banks to seek its
prior written approval for nominations to boards of directors,
he noted.
"A sound board of directors governance would require the
independence of the board of directors. This includes the
absence of subordination of one member to another member, the
absence of close family relationships between members and the
absence of overlapping interest links," Suweidi said.
"The existence of such links is likely to create dissenting
blocs within the board. Soon, this gives rise to disagreements
that will leak out to the staff and create alliances to the
blocs within the board, thereby undermining the decision-taking
process and weakening the institution."
The central bank issued rules on the operations of banks'
boards in 2000; it added rules to protect the rights of small
investors in banks last year. Suweidi did not detail how the
test for senior executives would work.
The 2008 global financial crisis exposed bank lending
excesses in the oil-reliant UAE economy, bursting a property
bubble and triggering a $25 billion debt restructuring of Dubai
World in 2010.
However, most UAE banks have large capital cushions by
international standards and they have been relatively unscathed
by the euro zone debt crisis because they have only minor
exposure to Europe.
Despite some recovery, bank lending remains sluggish in the
UAE. Provisions against bad loans rose to a record 55.3 billion
dirhams ($15.1 billion) in December, up 25 percent from a year
ago, central bank data show.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)