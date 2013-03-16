(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, March 16 The United Arab Emirates'
central bank said on Saturday it wanted to finalise a review of
regulations on mortgages, banks' loan exposure and liquidity to
make sure they were put into practice quickly.
The central bank has imposed regulations to limit risk at
UAE commercial banks three times over the past year, but has
then backed off from enforcing them after complaints from the
banks.
"The Board instructed speedy finalisation of the review of
all articles of the said regulations to expedite approval and
ensure timely implementation thereof," the central bank said in
a statement.
Saeed Abdulla al-Hamiz, assistant central bank governor for
banking supervision, said on Wednesday the central bank must act
this year to push forward the previously issued rules and
policies.
In January, the central bank said it would not enforce curbs
on residential mortgage loans as a proportion of property values
that it had set three weeks earlier.
Last year it announced rules limiting banks' exposure to
state-linked borrowers and rules requiring them to hold a
certain ratio of their assets in the form of liquid instruments.
Both initiatives were suspended in December after discussions
with banks.
"The board also discussed a number of issues relating to
liquidity levels and ratios aimed at achieving a sustainable
balance between deposits and loans at banks operating in the
UAE," the central bank added on Saturday.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Heavens)