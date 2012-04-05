By Martin Dokoupil and David French
DUBAI, April 5 The United Arab Emirates' central
bank expanded its large exposure limit rules for commercial
banks, introducing new caps for loans made to local governments
and their entities in the first such change in nearly two
decades.
The oil-reliant UAE economy is recovering from the 2009-2010
debt crisis in Dubai, marked by a $25 billion debt restructuring
and record high provisions against bad loans, many of them to
government entities. These provisions rose 25 percent to 55.3
billion dirhams ($15.1 billion) in December.
The regulator set new limits of 100 percent of the capital
base for all lending by a bank to governments of the
seven-member UAE federation and their non-commercial entities,
and 25 percent to individual borrowers. No such limits existed
before.
Analysts welcomed the move.
"For us, concentration risk for local banks, especially
regarding government-related entities, is one of the biggest
risks faced by UAE banks," said Khalid Howladar, vice president
- senior credit officer GCC financial institutions at Moody's.
"In Dubai, GREs were the single biggest contributor to
problem loans in the system, with Dubai Bank being a good
example of the risks around such concentrations. Any regulation
which seeks to moderate or reduce concentration risk is good for
the banking sector."
Dubai Bank had to be absorbed into Emirates NBD in
October because of large exposures to its parent, Dubai Group.
According to its 2009 results, the last available accounts,
related party lending made up 23.6 percent of Dubai Bank's loan
book.
The central bank also adjusted a range of other percentage
limits, including for commercial government-related entities,
where it introduced a cap of 15 percent for funded exposure for
individual borrowers and 100 percent on aggregate, it said in a
circular issued to banks on April 4 and visible on the central
bank's website on Thursday.
The federal government was also included in the rules for
the first time. The capital base is the same as that used for
capital adequacy purposes, the central bank said.
IMF URGING
After annual consultations that ended last month, the
International Monetary Fund urged the UAE to enforce limits on
bank exposure to individual GREs, saying the central bank could
consider imposing higher capital charges or forward provisioning
on risky state firms.
Shielding the banking system in one of the world's top five
oil exporters from further GRE risks would be key, the IMF said,
adding that the UAE banks' net exposure to government and public
institutions rose by 44 billion dirhams ($12 billion) in 2011,
or 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.
"Some of these exposures are not consistently classified
across banks' balance sheets and government fiscal accounts,
which could lead to non-transparency in bank regulatory
compliance," the Fund said.
"There is a risk that GREs could increasingly turn to
domestic banks for their funding needs in the period ahead in
case they face difficulties in external market financing. The
mission stresses the importance of avoiding channeling bank
funding to non-viable GREs in order to maintain the integrity of
the banking system," it said in its report.
Most UAE banks have large capital cushions by international
standards and the central bank has said their exposure to debt
crisis-hit Europe is only minor.
Earlier on Thursday, Dubai Holding, the
investment conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, said its
private equity arm has reached an agreement with creditors to
restructure $2.5 billion of debt, ending nearly two years of
talks.
Central Bank Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said on
Wednesday the Gulf country needed to develop rules and
institutions allowing banks to control and oversee mortgages
effectively, which would help manage risks and encourage
property lending.