ABU DHABI Nov 15 The United Arab Emirates is concerned about the impact of a worsening European sovereign debt crisis but the OPEC member's central bank does not see a need for new liquidity measures for local banks, its head said on Tuesday.

"It is a source of concern for everybody in the world so it is a source of concern to us as well because Europe is a very important trade and business partner for the UAE and worsening conditions economic and financial will reflect on everybody," Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi told reporters. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Martina Fuchs)