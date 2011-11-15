ABU DHABI Nov 15 The United Arab Emirates
is concerned about the impact of a worsening European sovereign
debt crisis but the OPEC member's central bank does not see a
need for new liquidity measures for local banks, its head said
on Tuesday.
"It is a source of concern for everybody in the world so it
is a source of concern to us as well because Europe is a very
important trade and business partner for the UAE and worsening
conditions economic and financial will reflect on everybody,"
Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi told reporters.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Martina Fuchs)