ABU DHABI Nov 29 European leaders and the European Central Bank have not asked the United Arab Emirates for aid to help contain the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the OPEC member's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the UAE was approached, Central Bank Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said: "No, not at all."

He also said the central bank was investing again in U.S. Treasuries as interest rates were now reasonable. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and Amena Bakr)