DUBAI May 13 Commercial Bank of Dubai
(CBD) could price its debut international bond offering on
Tuesday after releasing initial price guidance for a
benchmark-sized issue, a document from lead managers said on
Monday.
The early guidance has the five-year bond pricing in the
area of 275 basis points over midswaps, the document said,
adding that order books had opened and the deal was likely to
price on Tuesday.
CBD, rated A- by Fitch, has mandated Citigroup, HSBC
Holdings and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to
arrange the bond, which would follow a series of fixed income
investor meetings that ran from May 9 to 13.
